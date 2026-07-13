1 dead, 1 wounded in Long Beach shooting over weekend, police say

One person was killed and another was wounded during a shooting in Long Beach over the weekend, according to police.

It happened at around 4:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue, a news release from the Long Beach Police Department said. Officers were initially called for reports of shots fired in the area and arrived to find evidence of a shooting.

"While on scene, officers were advised that two male adult victims had arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds," the release said.

One of the victims, still unidentified, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said. The second victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

By the time police arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled.

LBPD Homicide detectives were called to the scene to assume the investigation. They are working to confirm that both of the victims are connected to the shooting on Myrtle Avenue.

Police said that suspect information, a motive and the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Jared Asato and Ethan Shear at 562-570-7244.