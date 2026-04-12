Long Beach authorities searching for dog after woman attacked on walk

Long Beach authorities are searching for a dog that attacked a woman while she was on a morning walk near the Los Angeles River, according to police.

It happened at around 1:40 p.m. as the woman was walking near the river and Anaheim Street, Long Beach Police Department officers told CBS LA. They said that the woman was attacked by what she described as a pit bull, otherwise known as a Staffordshire Terrier.

Police said that people in the area heard the woman yelling for help and called 911. When officers arrived, the dog ran from the area.

The woman was rushed to a local trauma center for severe injuries to her arms and legs, police said.

Police and Los Angeles County Department of Animal Services personnel were searching for the dog on Sunday afternoon as they believed it was a danger to other residents.