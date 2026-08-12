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Long Beach man arrested for fatally shooting romantic partner, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A Long Beach man was arrested for fatally shooting his partner on Wednesday, according to police.

In a news release, the Long Beach Police Department said that Suzette Aparijo, of Hawaiian Gardens, was fatally shot at around 3 a.m. when officers were called to the 1400 block of Redondo Avenue for a death investigation.

Arriving officers found Aparijo suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The investigation was assumed by Long Beach PD homicide detectives, who determined that a "male adult suspect was responsible for Aparijo's death," the release said. 

Officers identified the suspect as 45-year-old Juan Antonio Cruz.

"Detectives determined Cruz and Aparijo were in a dating relationship," the release said. "The motive and circumstances remain under investigation."

Cruz was taken into custody and booked at the Long Beach City Jail for murder. His bail has been set at $2 million, police said. The case was expected to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration in the coming days. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD homicide detectives Thai and Contreras at 562-570-7244.

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