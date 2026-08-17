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Long Beach man dies 2 days after being shot while driving, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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A 20-year-old man who was shot while driving in Long Beach on Friday died over the weekend, according to police. 

The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. on August 14 near 12th Street and Lewis Avenue, a news release from the Long Beach Police Department said. 

"Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with a gunshot wound," the release said. "The preliminary investigation indicated the victim was driving a vehicle when he was shot."

After he was struck by gunfire, police said that the victim crashed into a Southern California Edison power pole on the side of the road. 

The victim, since identified as 20-year-old resident Cori Michael Scales, was treated by Long Beach Fire Department personnel at the scene before he was taken to a nearby hospital. He was still under their care on Sunday when he succumbed to his injuries, police said. 

LBPD Homicide detectives said that the motive and circumstances for the shooting are still under investigation as they continue searching for the alleged shooter. 

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact Detectives Ethan Shear or Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244.

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