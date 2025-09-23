Long Beach police investigating August hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead

Long Beach police are asking the public for help as they continue searching for the hit-and-run driver who crashed into a pedestrian in August.

It happened at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and 31st Street on Aug. 15 at around 2 a.m., according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers say that they arrived and found Long Beach Fire Department paramedics treating a man who was in critical condition. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment at the time, the release said.

"The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries two days later," LBPD said. However, police say they weren't notified of the man's death until Friday, September 19.

Investigators say that a white Chrysler was driving southbound on Atlantic when it struck the victim, who was in the road. The driver continued heading south without stopping to help, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin. Police say he was a Long Beach resident.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LBPD's Collision Investigation Detail detectives at (562) 570-7355.