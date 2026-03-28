Pedestrian struck and killed after running into traffic on Long Beach street, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed after running into traffic on a Long Beach street on Friday night, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers said that the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near Del Amo Boulevard and Locust Avenue, according to a news release from LBPD officials. They arrived to the scene and found a man, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, suffering from serious injuries.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a 2023 Hyundai Tucson was traveling westbound on Del Amo Boulevard when a pedestrian ran into the lanes of traffic, and he and the vehicle collided," the LBPD release said.

Police noted that the driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation, and that speed, distracted driving and driving under the influence did not appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may know more was asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Van Holland at (562) 570-7355.