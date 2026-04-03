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Long Beach police ask for help finding hit-and-run driver who struck and killed woman crossing street

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Long Beach police are asking for help finding the hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed a woman while she was crossing the street over the weekend. 

The crash happened at around 4 a.m. on Sunday near Ninth Street and Fashion Avenue, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. 

The woman, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics. She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said. 

"The preliminary investigation indicates a white Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound on Ninth Street when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway outside of a crosswalk," LBPD's release said. "The Toyota Tacoma fled the scene. 

As they continue their investigation, detectives ask anyone who may know more to contact them at (562) 570-7355.

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