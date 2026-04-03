Long Beach police ask for help finding hit-and-run driver who struck and killed woman crossing street

Long Beach police are asking for help finding the hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed a woman while she was crossing the street over the weekend.

The crash happened at around 4 a.m. on Sunday near Ninth Street and Fashion Avenue, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

The woman, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics. She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a white Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound on Ninth Street when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway outside of a crosswalk," LBPD's release said. "The Toyota Tacoma fled the scene.

As they continue their investigation, detectives ask anyone who may know more to contact them at (562) 570-7355.