Driver dies after crashing into tree in Long Beach

A man died late Saturday after he crashed into a tree in Long Beach, according to police.

Officers were sent to the area near Willow Street and Easy Avenue at around 10:50 p.m. after learning of a collision involving a single car, said a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

"Upon officer's arrival, they located a 2002 Toyota Camry in the center median ... which had struck a tree," the release said. "The driver, a single occupant, had been removed by other citizens who rendered aid."

The man, only identified as a 60-year-old man from Long Beach, was taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe that the man was driving east on Willow Street when he drove onto the center median and collided with a tree. Witnesses told them that the vehicle was "driving erratically and swerving between lanes."

They are investigating if speed and alcohol are factors in the collision.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7355.