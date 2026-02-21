Single-vehicle crash in Long Beach leaves 4 dead

A fiery crash just outside the Long Beach Airport left four people dead early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers responded to reports of a single-car crash in the area of East Spring Street and North Lakewood Boulevard around 1:18 a.m.

The car was on fire when members of the Long Beach Fire Department arrived. A total of four people were inside the vehicle at the time.

All four individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. They're yet to be identified publicly.

No cause of the crash was known as of Saturday morning.

A witness to the crash who chose to remain unidentified said the car, a sedan, collided with the center divider of the tunnel underneath the Long Beach Airport on East Spring Street.

No additional details were immediately made available.