Woman struck and killed while crossing Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach

A woman was struck and killed while crossing the Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach on Wednesday morning, according to police.

In a news release, Long Beach Police Department officers said that the crash happened at around 4:50 a.m. near PCH and Pacific Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found an adult female pedestrian lying in the roadway.

"Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported the pedestrian to a local hospital," the release said. "Despite lifesaving efforts, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries sustained in the collision."

The victim has not yet been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said that preliminary findings indicate that the woman was walking southbound in the east crosswalk on PCH "against a red light," when she was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu being driven westbound by a 19-year-old Long Beach resident.

"The Chevy Malibu entered the intersection with a green light and collided with the pedestrian," police said.

The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with the police investigation, according to LBPD's release. They said that excessive speed, impaired driving and distracted driving are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Long Beach PD Collision Investigator Detail Detective Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7355.