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3 people in Long Beach home injured after car slams into residence

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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Three people who were inside a Long Beach house when a car crashed into it were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the Long Beach Fire Department said.

Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a white SUV crashed through a wooden fence and plowed into a home in the 100 block of East Bort Street, causing significant damage.

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Long Beach Fire Department crews work to pull a vehicle out of a house and shore up the home's structure. CBS LA

Aerial footage showed the vehicle's front end resting inside the home, with a crumbled structure on and around it.

Fire crews worked to pull the vehicle out of the home amid scattered debris and shored up part of the structure.

LBFD said the vehicle's driver was not transported, and it is not known at this time if there were more any more people inside the vehicle.

No further information is available at this time. 

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