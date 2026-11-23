Wild video from Long Beach shows a pipe spewing a substance hundreds of feet into the air over the weekend, leaving some cars damaged and many residents concerned.

The footage, captured on one man's cellphone, shows the incident happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Pico Avenue. Other videos show damaged cars covered in an oily substance in a large area surrounding the burst pipe.

Long Beach Fire Department officials say a breach in a pipeline sent what they called "injection water" into the air. Injection water is water that's pumped into oil reservoirs to help maintain pressure and push more oil towards producing wells.

They said the water may have contained some product, but there was never any health risk to the public. They also said no storm drains were impacted, but never clarified how much product could have been spewing from the pipe.

City officials said the company responsible for the pipe is Tidelands Oil Production Company, which operates a field office on Pico and Harbor Plaza, near the spot where the breach occurred.

Firefighters said the mess was quickly cleaned up.

CBS LA has reached out to Tidelands Oil Production Company officials for comment, but has not yet heard back.