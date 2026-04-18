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Man wounded in shooting at Long Beach McDonald's, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A man was shot multiple times near a McDonald's in Long Beach on Saturday afternoon, and police are still searching for his alleged shooter. 

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Long Beach Boulevard and E. Pacific Coast Highway, according to Long Beach Police Department officials. They said that officers were called to the area and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. 

The victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 

"The suspect fled the scene prior to officer arrival," LBPD officers said. "Suspect information, circumstances, and motive are under investigation."

Video from the scene shows multiple police cars surrounding a McDonald's restaurant at the intersection where the shooting happened. The area was surrounded by crime scene tape as the investigation got underway. 

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