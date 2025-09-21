32 cats and 1 dog killed in Long Beach apartment fire

Nearly three dozen animals were killed when an apartment building in Long Beach caught fire on Sunday.

The blaze was reported at around 7:15 a.m. at the Lindenwood Apartment Complex, which is located in the 3500 block of Linden Avenue, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

"Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke on the third floor," a news release from LBFD said. "Firefighters accessed the involved unit and extinguished the fire, preventing extension to other units."

Crews said that the affected unit suffered significant damage, and one resident was displaced as a result of the fire.

"Sadly, 32 cats and 1 dog were found deceased," LBFD said.

No other injuries were reported.

An LBFD fire investigator was called to determine the cause of the incident.