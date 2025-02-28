Logan Stankhoven scores twice as the Stars return home to beat the Kings 6-2

Logan Stankoven scored twice, Roope Hintz had a career-high four assists and the Dallas Stars beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2 on Friday night.

Jason Robertson had his 25th goal and an assist for the Stars, who were home for the first time in 26 days. Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston had power-play goals and Sam Steel scored a short-hander.

Dallas led for good after Duchene made it 2-1 in the first period, scoring his 24th of the season off a nifty pass by Hintz and a secondary assist from Robertson.

Jake Oettinger stopped 29 shots while getting his 28th win, matching the second-most in the NHL.

Darcy Kuemper had 26 saves while Dallas also had at least two other pucks ricochet off the post.

The Kings got goals from Warren Foegele and Trevor Moore, who poked a wraparound shot past Oettinger's extended right skate.

Takeaways

Kings: It was the only regulation loss for the Kings in the eight games they played in February. They finished 5-1-2, with one loss coming in shootout and another in overtime.

Stars: After not being home since Feb. 2, the Stars played the first of four games in seven days at the American Airlines Center, where they are now 21-7-1. Dallas had three road games before the 4 Nations break, then resumed play with three more on the road.

Key moment

Oettinger preserved a 2-1 Stars lead by rejecting Foegele's short-handed breakaway shot after Matt Dumba's turnover. Seconds after that four-minute power play ended, Stankoven scored to put Dallas up 3-1.

Key stat

The Kings entered the game allowing a league-low 34 goals in the first period. Dallas had three to make it 37, still one fewer than Winnipeg's 38 while playing three more games.

Up next

Los Angeles plays Saturday at St. Louis, and the Blues then travel to Dallas to take on the Stars on Sunday.