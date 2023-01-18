Local artist S.c. MeRo transforms blight into beauty

When many people see crumbling roads, abandoned newspaper stands and damaged storm drains, they simply think of them as eyesores. But local artist S.c. MeRo sees much more.

We've heard the saying before: one man's trash is another man's treasure. But it takes a really creative mind to transform those things into works of art. And that is now one local artist's mission.

For decades creative professionals have been flocking to Southern California looking for an outlet to unleash their talents. It seems inspiration is everywhere. And for one street artist it is in the most unlikely of places.

Artist S.c. MeRo's describes herself as a guerilla artist. Her specialty is magical realism, which is basically transforming what most see as trash and giving it a new life.

MeRo says the most satisfying part is seeing the immediate reaction to her work.

Most of S.c. MeRo's sculptures are on display for only a short while. At times she takes them on what she calls a sculptural tour. Others are left for longer.

When she first started some were taken down by the very organization that has now given her her very own gallery, the Historic Core Business Improvement District.

Even though MeRo has a gallery where she can display her work, she says transforming blight into beauty is still her passion.

If you want to visit S.c. MeRo's gallery or want to see more of her art work, follow her on Instagram.