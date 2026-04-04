Man found fatally shot in front seat of car at Los Angeles County intersection, detectives say

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are investigating a man's homicide that happened in the Littlerock area on Friday evening.

Deputies were called to the area near the intersection of 120th Street East and Avenue Q just before 6 p.m. on Friday after learning of a shooting, according to a news release from LASD.

Upon arrival, they found a man sitting in the driver's seat of a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, deputies said.

The victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics.

LASD Homicide Bureau detectives have not yet provided details on a suspect or motive in the man's killing as their investigation continues.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.