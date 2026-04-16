Teachers from Santa Fe Springs-area school district go on strike amid contract negotiations

Teachers from the Little Lake City School District went on strike on Thursday morning following what union officials call stalled negotiations over healthcare costs, class sizes and student support services.

Teachers and union members from the Little Lake Education Association (LLEA) were seen picketing outside of several schools. The union says in January the district imposed a cap on healthcare contributions, enforced pay cuts and proposed to increase class sizes.

"They've spent millions on outside contractors instead of investing in our classrooms. Our students deserve better, and we refuse to accept cuts that harm both educators and the learning conditions our students depend on," said Maria Pilios, LLEA president.

The union claims that the district spends 20% of its total budget on outside contracts, which is allegedly higher than surrounding districts and the state average.

District officials say, like many others, they are facing financial challenges, including rising costs and need to ensure they are meeting their obligations not just for today but for future years. The district adds it remains committed to "good-faith negotiations" and is hopeful an agreement will be made that supports the employees, "while preserving the strong academic programs our students depend on."

LLEA also says it has filed an unfair practice charge against the district, claiming it illegally asked educators to disclose their strike intentions, which is a violation of protected labor rights.

The district, headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, serves students in portions of Santa Fe Springs, Norwalk and a small part of Downey.