More than 17 pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed in dog shampoo bottles was intercepted at LAX

More than 17 pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed in dog shampoo was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Los Angeles International Airport.

On April 1, CBP said officers assigned to LAX's Outbound Enforcement Team were conducting an enforcement exam on an outbound shipment heading to Australia. During their exam, the officers found plastic bottles labeled as dog shampoo.

After opening the bottles, officers found a crystallized white substance. They conducted further testing, which gave positive results for methamphetamine. According to CBP, the estimated street value of the contents in the bottles is about $1.8 million.

"This interception highlights CBP's critical outbound mission in detecting, intercepting and seizing potent narcotics heading out of the United States, to countries where illegally imported drugs are sold at a premium," said Cheryl M. Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reports that about 1.6 million people in Australia have used methamphetamine in their lifetime.

Methamphetamine is a lab-made stimulant that is highly addictive, the National Institute of Drug Abuse reports.

"This significant seizure illustrates our officers' vigilance, keen focus and commitment in disrupting transnational drug trafficking," said Andrew H. Douglas, CBP LAX Area Port Director. "I'm very proud of their actions."