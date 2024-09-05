Linkin Park announces first new album since 2017 and reunion concert Los Angeles' Kia Forum

Los Angeles County's Linkin Park announced their first new album in nearly a decade and a reunion world tour that will start at the storied Kia Forum during an unexpected livestream on the band's website.

The band debuted its new single, "The Emptiness Machine," as well as its new members, co-vocalist Emily Strong from the band Dead Sara and drummer Colin Brittain, a songwriter and producer.

"This is a very special day for us," founding member Mike Shinoda said as he led introductions, mentioning that guitarist Alex Feder was filling in for Brad Delson for the night. "In the role of Chester Bennington this afternoon is each of you," Shinoda addressed the crowd.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Emily Armstrong and Linkin Park perform during a global livestream at Warner Bros. Studios on September 05, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Warner Music) Timothy Norris

"The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created," Shinoda said. "We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we've made together. We're weaving together the sonic touchpoints we've been known for and still exploring new ones."

Shinoda, Delson and former drummer Rob Bourdon started the band in 1996 under the name Xeno. Frontman Chester Bennington joined the group three years later.

A year later, the group sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut, "Hybrid Theory," and then another 4 million with 2003's multiplatinum "Meteora."

The single and the upcoming album "From Zero" marks the first new music since the Bennington's suicide in 2017.

"This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we're currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future—embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life," Shinoda said. "It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family and our fans."

Linkin Park will kick off its "From Zero World Tour" with a show in Inglewood on Sept. 11. For a list of all the concerts, click here.