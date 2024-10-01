Watch CBS News
Local News

Line Fire prompts smoke advisory for Inland Empire areas

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Line Fire burning in the San Gabriel Mountains prompted a smoke advisory Monday afternoon through Tuesday night as high temperatures and dry conditions re-fueled the blaze.

The fire has been burning for nearly a month since it began on Sept. 5, and was edging toward full containment before weekend conditions fueled its spread. It has slipped to 78% containment Tuesday, after reaching 83% over the weekend. 

This led the South Coast Air Quality Management District to expand a smoke advisory to impacted areas of the San Bernardino Mountains where the AQI may reach very unhealthy or higher categories. The agency reported that the highest AQI is immediately adjacent to the Bear Creek and Santa Ana River drainages.

The South Coast AQMD advises for those in the area who must be outside, to wear an N95 mask or P100 respirator, as both may provide some protection.

Residents can check air quality in real time by downloading the South Coast AQMD App available in English and Spanish at www.aqmd.gov/mobileapp,  or by viewing the AQI map found at www.AQMD.gov.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.