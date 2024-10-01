Line Fire prompts smoke advisory for Inland Empire areas

The Line Fire burning in the San Gabriel Mountains prompted a smoke advisory Monday afternoon through Tuesday night as high temperatures and dry conditions re-fueled the blaze.

The fire has been burning for nearly a month since it began on Sept. 5, and was edging toward full containment before weekend conditions fueled its spread. It has slipped to 78% containment Tuesday, after reaching 83% over the weekend.

This led the South Coast Air Quality Management District to expand a smoke advisory to impacted areas of the San Bernardino Mountains where the AQI may reach very unhealthy or higher categories. The agency reported that the highest AQI is immediately adjacent to the Bear Creek and Santa Ana River drainages.

The South Coast AQMD advises for those in the area who must be outside, to wear an N95 mask or P100 respirator, as both may provide some protection.

Residents can check air quality in real time by downloading the South Coast AQMD App available in English and Spanish at www.aqmd.gov/mobileapp, or by viewing the AQI map found at www.AQMD.gov.

Air Quality Forecast (Tuesday, October 1st): https://t.co/szsyGAFunD

🏖 Coastal: Good -to- Moderate

🏙 LA: Moderate -to- Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

🌅 OC: Moderate

🌄 Inland Empire: Moderate -to- Unhealthy

🌴 Coachella Valley: Moderate pic.twitter.com/D2Yb5YTCFZ — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) October 1, 2024