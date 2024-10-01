Line Fire battle continues as temperatures rise

A flare-up in the Line Fire continues Tuesday amid rising temperatures, days after it looked like fire crews were reaching full containment.

The San Bernardino County blaze started on Sept. 5, quickly growing to consume more than 40,000 acres in the Angeles National Forest and destroying at least four structures as it raged.

Just as it looked like fire crews were edging toward full containment, the fire began spreading again over the weekend in the Santa Ana River drainage area. Tuesday, containment of the fire slipped to 78%, after seeing an 83% containment level Sunday evening.

"As the fire continues east, it's transitioning into a fuel bed with no recorded burn history. These fuels are very thick and very dry and that is yet one more challenge we are being faced with today," said Eric Sherwin San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Cal Fire attributed the spread of the blaze to above-average temperatures which have dried out both the vegetation and moisture from the air.

On Sunday, the dry vegetation, steep slopes, and wind created conditions for rapid fire spread. This led to an evacuation order for residents in Seven Oaks and the Barton Flats area.

"Firefighters had expected some movement along the open line in this area however, fire behavior exceeded expectations," Cal Fire had said Monday.

Evacuation orders expanded Monday to Angelus Oaks and the community of Big Bear Lake, including Moonridge, Sugarloaf, and south Erwin Lake.

Weather will continue to be a factor in fighting the blaze, as high temperatures Tuesday through Thursday are forecasted to be in the upper 90s to triple digits.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Thursday for the San Bernardino Mountain communities. High temperatures will be in the 90s to 102 degrees below 5,000 feet.

A smoke advisory for the communities surrounding the Line Fire was issued Monday and extends through Tuesday.