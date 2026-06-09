Investigation continues into Lennox shooting death of woman, man hospitalized

Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Lennox that left a woman in her 30s dead and a man hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a beauty salon on Monday night.

Crime scene investigators were still out at the scene Tuesday morning at Burin Avenue and Lennox Boulevard following a 9 p.m. shooting that caused the driver of a Dodge to crash into a beauty salon.

The LA County Sheriff's Department said a 911 caller reported hearing as many as six gunshots and a crash.

It is not known which victim was driving the Dodge, if it was a car-to-car shooting, a targeted shooting, or something else.

The condition of the man shot and transported is not known at this time.