LAPD officer, two children hospitalized after head-on crash with alleged DUI driver in South LA

A Los Angeles Police Department officer and two children were hospitalized after a two-car, head-on crash in South Los Angeles, near the Leimert Park area, early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 3:20 a.m. on Crenshaw Boulevard and Obama Boulevard, LAPD officers told CBS LA.

They said that the officer and two children inside of the other vehicle were taken to nearby hospitals following the collision. The officer was said to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but police were unsure of the condition of the two children.

The driver of the other car, who hasn't been publicly identified, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

No further information was provided.