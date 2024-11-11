Watch CBS News
Sports

Led by Dailey and Stefanovic, UCLA routs Boston U. 71-40 after falling out of the Top 25

/ AP

Eric Dailey Jr. and Lazar Stefanovic scored 13 points each and UCLA defeated Boston University 71-40 on Monday night.

The Bruins (2-1) fell out of the AP Top 25 earlier in the day after losing to New Mexico on a neutral court last week.

UCLA's defense forced 28 turnovers which led to 36 points by the Bruins.

Kyrone Alexander scored 10 points to lead the Terriers (0-3) as their lone player in double figures.

The Bruins used a 22-3 run over the end of the first half and start of the second to take a 50-22 lead. Six different players scored, including Kobe Johnson who had four points in the spurt.

After BU closed to 52-32, the Bruins ran off 10 straight points to extend their lead to 30 points.

Dailey had five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sebastian Mack added 12 points.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.