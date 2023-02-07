Will LeBron James replace Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as NBA scoring leader tonight?

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James could surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Tuesday night in a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder to become the NBA's career scoring leader.

James needs 36 points as of Tuesday to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's career record of 38,387 points. Kareem was set to attend Tuesday night's game.

James has scored 38,352 points in 1,409 games over 20 seasons. Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points in 1,560 games over 20 seasons. He has held the record since 1984.

Tickets for Tuesday night's 7 o'clock game at Crypto.com Arena are about 50-percent more expensive than other games this season, according to StubHub.

The Lakers also play a home game Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, in case James does not reach the record tonight.

James has scored 36 or more points in seven of his 43 games, including six times in his 16 games since Dec. 30, his 38th birthday.

James did not practice on Monday. He has had left ankle soreness recently.

The Lakers (25-29) are 13th in the 15-team Western Conference.