Music nonprofit brings professional lessons to LAUSD students for free

Trained musicians are partnering with a nonprofit to bring musical training to hundreds of Los Angeles Unified School District students for free.

Since 2019, the nonprofit Lead Guitar has provided world-class musicians to support local music teachers at LAUSD schools in economically disadvantaged areas.

"Classical form and technique, how to hold the guitar, focused on ergonomics, weight, and fingerstyle," Christian Cruz, Lead Guitar LA regional director, explains the technicalities of lessons.

At North Hollywood's East Valley High School, Mr. Sarmiento is teaching classical guitar with the help of Adrian Martinez, a teaching artist for Lead Guitar.

Sophomore Alena Chirino says she could never really find the perfect beat online for her original songs but remembered there was a guitar somewhere in her house.

"It was just like, decoration, kind of because I never used it. I never knew how to use it," she said.

As one of six kids of a single mom, private lessons were out of the question. That's why she signed up for Lead Guitar.

"We don't create any barriers for them to be here after school, whether it's because they need to work and help support the family or simply because their families don't have the wiggle room," Cruz said.

The donation- and grant-funded program is designed to fit within school hours as an actual graded class. Just like the professionals, students get to perform on world-class stages such as the Newman Recital Hall at USC.

"I still think about it. Wow. I'm only 15, and I've the experience that some kids and adults didn't get to get," Chirino said.

Aside from learning a new skill, instructors say they've seen a huge difference in the students themselves.

"We see that grades improve overall," Cruz said.

The nonprofit data shows that after two years of Lead Guitar, students improved their GPA by a grade and a half. It also slashed absences in half and has helped many students earn music scholarships to universities.

Chirino says the experience so far has been life-changing. The 15-year-old has traded doomscrolling for strumming.

"This explored a creative side I didn't know I had. So many new things for me, and I really appreciate that," Chirino said.