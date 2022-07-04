Watch CBS News
LAX sees canceled, delayed flights over holiday weekend

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Los Angeles International Airport had seven canceled and 81 delayed flights Monday due to a worldwide wave of cancellations.

According to FlightAware.com, 177 flights were canceled across the country Monday and 1,047 were delayed. 

On Sunday, there were 312 canceled flights and 4,689 delays nationwide and 22 cancellations with 243 delays at LAX.

LAX officials were expecting 115,000 passengers to pass through the airport daily between Thursday through Saturday, and again this Tuesday and Wednesday. As many as 90,000 departing passengers were anticipated on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile Monday, two flights were canceled at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

Airport officials urged travelers to arrive early and check on their flights at @FlyLAXstats. 

First published on July 4, 2022 / 12:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

