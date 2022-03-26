LAX, Santa Monica Pier among landmarks joining `Earth Hour'

Several iconic buildings in the Los Angeles area will go dark Saturday evening to mark "Earth Hour," joining hundreds of landmarks, cities and organizations around the world to raise awareness of climate change.

Los Angeles International Airport will turn off its gateway pylons from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The pylons, which line 1.5 miles of Century Boulevard, will be lit green before going dark in unison with lights at other city-owned buildings.

Lighting required for public safety will not be turned off during the event and airport operations will not be affected, airport officials said.

"Los Angeles World Airports is once again proud to join with communities and organizations across the world in celebrating Earth Hour," said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports. "Sustainability is at the foundation of how we build, operate and maintain our airports, and we will continue our leadership role in driving our industry to a cleaner, more sustainable future."

During the same hour, the Pacific Wheel Ferris Wheel on the Santa Monica Pier will go entirely dark, except for the wheel rim safety lighting.

Earth Hour was started in 2007 by World Wide Fund for Nature as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney, Australia. It's held every year on the last Saturday of March, with supporters in more than 190 countries and territories.