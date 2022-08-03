LAX pylons to be lit blue for Vin Scully

The pylons at the Los Angeles International Airport will be lit blue Wednesday in honor of Dodger legend Vin Scully.

The airport tweeted, "In memory of the great Vin Scully, tonight the iconic LAX pylons will glow in Dodgers blue as we appreciate and remember this LA legend."

In memory of the great Vin Scully, tonight the iconic LAX pylons will glow in @Dodgers blue as we appreciate and remember this LA legend pic.twitter.com/v9AnfQfyho — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 3, 2022

The Legendary Dodgers announcer died Tuesday night at 94.

Scully's 67-year career as the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers began in 1950 when the team was still in Brooklyn. He soon became the team's lead announcer, a position he held for the rest of his career.

Scully became known as "the voice of Los Angeles."