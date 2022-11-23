LAX packed with Thanksgiving holiday travelers

As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, people at the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday were making their way to different destinations across the world to be with friends and family.

"I'm so excited to go to Puerto Vallarta!" said one traveler to CBSLA as she was making her way through check-in at the airport. She and a friend were headed to Mexico to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, on the roads, four million southern California residents were expected to travel for the holiday.

California Highway Patrol officers will be out in force over the Thanksgiving weekend, on the lookout starting Wednesday evening for people driving drunk or impaired, or violating other traffic laws, authorities announced.

"As millions of people venture out for the Thanksgiving holiday, the CHP is preparing for one of the busiest travel weekends in the nation," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement.

According to the CHP, 42 people were killed in crashes in CHP's jurisdiction during the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including 16 pedestrians and a bicyclist.

Also, CHP officers made 1,033 arrests for driving under the influence during the four-day period last year, and they issued more than 5,600 citations for speeding and seat belt violations.