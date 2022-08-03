LAX introduces first Automated People Mover train car with goal of reducing traffic at airport

The Los Angeles International Airport revealed its first Automated People Mover train car Tuesday, moving forward toward the future of how travelers will be able to go to and from the airport.

The driverless train system is the centerpiece of LAX's Landside Access Modernization Program, featuring six stations that include connections to the Metro light rail system.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said it will solve the curb congestion that has been plaguing the airport for decades.

"As we welcome the first car that will whisk travelers to renovated terminals, parking structures, Metro rail, and a new rental car facility, it's clear that a completely reimagined LAX is on the horizon," said Garcetti.

The goal is to reduce the number of vehicles traveling into the airport's Central Terminal Area.

During peak hours, trains are expected to arrive at stations every two minutes, and take 10 minutes to go end-to-end. Each train car features 12 seats with large windows, ample hand holds and easy access to luggage, according to officials.

The system is expected to be operational next year.

On Tuesday, local officials, including Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles, gathered at the airport's Maintenance and Storage Facility for the celebratory event.

"I am excited and proud to see the first train cars delivered for LAX's Automated People Mover," Waters said. "Construction has been moving at a fast pace and when complete will enable airline passengers to reach their terminals from anywhere near a Metro light rail line at a fraction of the current cost and without contributing to local traffic and vehicle emissions."

The first train car traveled from the Alstom factory in Pittsburgh, arriving at LAX in June, with three more following. They will be among 44 train cars coming to the airport.