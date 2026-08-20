Lawmakers expected to pass law ending child marriage in California

California lawmakers are expected to pass a new law ending child marriage within the state.

Currently, California is one of three states that allow children of any age to get married if a parent or guardian signs off. The bill passing through the legislature would end underage marriage with no exceptions.

"So many survivors of child marriage have been fighting for over nine years trying to get this bill passed," said Courtney Stodden, a staunch supporter of the new law.

Stodden spearheaded the battle to end underage marriage in California and across the country after her own experience as a child bride. When she was 16, Stodden married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison.

"I was living in Washington state, and my manager at the time knew actor Doug Hutchison, who was teaching acting classes in Los Angeles," Stodden said. "My mom signed me up for the acting classes."

Stodden said she grew closer with Hutchison after six months. They married in 2011 after her mother gave consent.

"He gained the trust of my mother," Stodden said.

Advocates of the ban said that there were 35,000 underage marriages from 2000 to 2021, most of whom were girls. They said the ban is critical in protecting children from sexual assault.

"California must protect our kids and end child marriage once and for all," said Assemblymember Gail Pellerin, who authored the bill. "Notably, the age of sexual consent is 18 without exception, unless that individual is the spouse of the minor."

Thirty-three other states also allow underage marriage, but they have restrictions on the age of the child. The ban is set to reach Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk, who is expected to sign off on it.