Lawmaker calls for state audit of LAUSD after fraud lawsuit from former superintendent

A Southern California lawmaker is calling for a state audit of the Los Angeles Unified School District after a lawsuit claims it defrauded taxpayers of millions of dollars in funding.

"I've never called for a state audit for anything else before," Assemblyman Isaac Bryan said. "Many of my colleagues have not either ... It's a major move. It's one that if the state auditor decides to follow through on our request, the district is going to have to produce the necessary documents to show that they are in compliance."

The district's former superintendent is spearheading the lawsuit. Austin Beutner and Hollywood's biggest stars helped get nearly a billion dollars set aside specifically for new art teachers and classes, through Proposition 28.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he leaned on the law's intent and used Prop 28 funds to cover existing and new staff. LAUSD said it followed state guidelines and the situation is just a "misunderstanding of the law.

"It is our sincere hope to expedite a resolution to this matter that brings clarity to this matter, continues to protect and expand arts education for our students, and avoids legal costs to our publicly funded institution," the district said in a statement.

More than two years ago, artists and educators across California came together to reverse declining arts education through a new state law. The change would come from Prop 28, which passed overwhelmingly across California, with 70% of LA County in favor of it. Now, there is nearly $1 billion in additional art funding for all schools, with a larger portion promised to underserved communities and a full 80% specifically earmarked to hire new art teachers.

However, after LAUSD got the largest arts funding check in the state, parents began noticing a problem.

"The district wasn't doing what was intended with the money," parent Vicky Martinez said.

Former Superintendent Beutner said the district received $77 million, but none of it went toward hiring new teachers.

Beutner and heads of the LAUSD's largest unions said zero new teachers meant zero real growth in arts education — the very reason he wrote and they backed the law.

"It's a loss of opportunity," SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias said.

Regarding legal costs, KCAL News asked the district directly about possibly settling the parent lawsuit, but we have not received a response.