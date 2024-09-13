Hit-and-run suspect jumps out of vehicle, handcuffed after pursuit in Orange and LA counties

A hit-and-run suspect was taken into custody following a pursuit that traveled along the 5 Freeway in Orange County and continued onto surface streets in the east Los Angeles area Friday afternoon.

Earlier, California Highway Patrol officials said the person being pursued by law enforcement is a hit-and-run suspect. The chase initially started at 1:56 p.m. in the Victorville area, officials said. At 2:30 p.m., the driver jumped out of the white Ford Expedition and was placed in handcuffs by officers.

A driver jumps out of an SUV at the end of a police chase in east Los Angeles on Sept. 13, 2024. KCAL News

The driver reached speeds of up to 100mph before getting off the freeway at the Lindell Avenue exit at 2:07 p.m.

At that point, the driver started going off the roadway, driving through some dirt as a patrol vehicle followed close behind. Shortly afterwards, the driver got back onto the freeway and traveled along the northbound 5 Freeway.

At 2:20 p.m., the driver was in the city of Commerce near East Washington Boulevard and Telegraph Road. Just moments earlier, a patrol car had followed closely behind as the driver got stuck in traffic while trying to get off the freeway again.

A few minutes later, the driver again went off the road as they crossed over a center divider.

They continued driving along surface streets, traveling north in Los Angeles County and as they came near the Boyle Heights neighborhood just before 2:30 p.m. In east Los Angeles, near North McDonnell Avenue and Dozier Street, the SUV came to a sudden stop in the middle of the road and the driver got out and ran. Shortly afterwards, officers placed the driver in handcuffs.