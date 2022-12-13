Watch CBS News
Law enforcement officer accident closes part of the I-10 freeway in West Covina

A law enforcement officer was reportedly involved in an accident on the I-10 Westbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit, in West Covina around 2 p.m. The stricken CHP officer was unconscious at the time of the emergency call.

A portion of the I-10 freeway is closed as first responders assist.

Information is not yet available in the identification of the law enforcement agency involved in the freeway accident.

