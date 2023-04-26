LAUSD offers a summer program targeting pandemic academic regression

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho discusses the latest within the district

Pandemic student learning loss is a huge issue across the country and in Los Angeles as well.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is offering a summer school program targeted toward credit recovery and learning loss.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district is seeing academic regression of about six to seven years. The stunted growth means six to seven years of gradual academic progress has been reversed.

Students who were already at risk, in fragile conditions before the pandemic have lost the most ground according to Carvalho.

"In fact, according to federal achievement data, the regression, particularly in mathematics and reading is equal to about 20 years' worth of loss. We need to do better," said Carvalho.

The summer camp-type program begins June 26 and runs through July 25.

"Los Angeles Unified's Summer of Learning programs are critical to address learning loss, provide individualized instructional support and offer unparalleled acceleration options for our students," Carvalho said.

"The District will not stop until we have made up ground that was lost during the pandemic, accelerate our students to their greatest potential and position,." said Carvalho.

For more information on Los Angeles Unified's Summer of Learning 2023, visit summerschool.lausd.net.