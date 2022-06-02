LAUSD issues health alert after students overdose on fentanyl-laced drugs

Los Angeles Unified School District issued a health alert Thursday warning parents about fentanyl-laced drugs after three students in Santa Monica ingested the drugs last week and overdosed.

According to officials, the students thought they were buying ecstasy online.

On Wednesday, the school district's medical director sent a letter to parents saying the students suffered "neurological consequences" after ingesting the fentanyl-laced drugs.

"The pills were purchased online and raise significant concern for the growing trend of contaminated illicit drugs and overdoses in Los Angeles County," it said in the letter.

"We encourage you to have discussions with your child about making healthy choices and about the dangers of ingesting any illicit drugs especially as we enter into end-of-year celebrations and the summer."

Last week, officials with the Los Angeles County Health Department issued a similar warning to parents after three teenage girls overdosed at an apartment in Santa Monica.

Officials with the DEA said that fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat that the country has ever faced.