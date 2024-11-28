Laugh Factory serves up free meals for Thanksgiving

The stage is set and the smiles are certain as a Hollywood Thanksgiving tradition brings a little laughter for those who need it most.

"I come here every year for Thanksgiving," diner Stephen Sadler said.

Sadler was one of the first people in line for the Laugh Factory Thanksgiving.

"We feed from them from the food and comedians, they feed them the food for their soul," Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada said. "They're smiling and laughing and that's what it's all about."

For more than 40 years, the entertainment stable has served up free meals.

"Nothing in the world I would change," Masada said. "Being here and being happy, and seeing people's happy faces when they leave with a smile on their face."

The event is always a draw for those in need, whether it's shelter, food or simply a family for a day.

"This place gets me so excited for the holidays," one diner said. "It gets me in the spirit ... I'd have nowhere to go. So, it makes my holiday very wonderful and special."

The Thanksgiving tradition is also a draw for the comedians who work the stage year-round.

"It's a chance to give back," comedian Frazer Smith said. "I know everyone always says that but it really does feel good to help people."

Especially in a country where 30% of people are considered food insecure. Those who come here choose not to think about what they don't have but what they do.

"I've stayed sober, for 15 years off drugs, 6 years off alcohol, 12 years off cigarettes," one diner said. "It's amazing I feel so good this year."

There are four official seating times with shows to follow but they are continuing to serve food throughout the day. The Laugh Factory expects to feed more than 1000 people this Thanksgiving.

"The happiest moment of my life is in here, to give people," Masada said.