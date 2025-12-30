Late winter storm expected to soak Southern California on New Year's Day

As the sun begins to set on 2025 and the new year rolls around, storm chances are solidifying for New Year's Day and a wet start to 2026.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for Wednesday and Thursday, just in time for the holiday. According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest rainfall is expected Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

When the storm is all said and done by Thursday night, the coasts and valleys of Southern California will have seen between 1 and 3 inches of rainfall, according to forecasts. In the mountains, predictions show between 3 and 5 inches.

Scattered showers could begin by Wednesday morning before the heaviest rainfall sets in.

"[Wednesday] morning, the roads are going to be a little more slick, and it's all because that rain system is slowly moving in and it picks up in intensity as we head into the afternoon, and really picking up as we head into [Wednesday] night and into the early morning hours of New Year's Day," said CBS LA Meteorologist Amber Lee.

Wind Advisories on Tuesday

Wind gusts as strong as 55 miles per hour are expected in inland communities such as the Inland Empire and the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys on Tuesday.

The NWS issued Wind Advisories that will be in effect until 3 p.m., warning that debris and tree limbs could be scattered as gusts reach their maximum speeds.

Rose Parade and Rose Bowl rain

The upcoming storm means the streak of sunshine at Southern California's premier New Year's Day events will come to an end.

Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain is expected in Pasadena on Thursday, which ensures that the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game will be wet affairs.

The good news for fans of Indiana and Alabama football, however, is that the brunt of the rain will be over by the Rose Bowl's 1 p.m. local time kickoff. Don't expect complete dryness, however, as about .23 inches of rain are forecast between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m.