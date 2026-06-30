The Late Show with Stephen Colbert sign moves to a West Hollywood restaurant

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert sign has traveled from the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York to a restaurant in Southern California.

While the show may have gone dark for good, a piece of its history is lighting up a corner of West Hollywood.

"When I heard the sign was going to be auctioned off, I knew that I had to bring it here," Jeff Douek, owner of WeHo Bistro, said.

Douek swooped in to buy the iconic sign, with the proceeds going to World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit that provides food relief.

WeHo Bistro is the new home to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert sign. CBS LA

The sign once welcomed celebrities, studio audiences, and millions of viewers during the show's 11 seasons, with Colbert as host. It now sits atop Douek's WeHo Bistro.

"Every night, I'd listen to him and Jon Stewart before going to bed, and they digested the crazy world around us, and it made me sleep better," Douek said. "Because instead of just listening to the news, I could laugh about it, and so he changed my life."

Getting it to West Hollywood was a challenge, but Douek says it's worth it.

"The sign was actually too big for most trucks, so we had to find a special truck and have somebody drive it straight from New York to here. So that was a bit more cumbersome than we thought. The easy part was putting it on the wall," Douek said.

It'll stay on the roof for a few more weeks before it's moved to its permanent location inside.

Douek thanks Colbert for what he calls the magic that he brought to late-night.

"I believe in magic, and I think the sign is full of magic from all the people who were interviewed under it. So I want to share that magic with the people around me, both my guests and my team, and have it in a place where people could enjoy it," Douek said.