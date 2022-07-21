LASD, South Gate police investigate shooting death on 710 Freeway

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that happened in South Gate Wednesday evening.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who were assisting South Gate Police Department in the investigation, the shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. on the southbound I-710 Freeway and Firestone exit.

The victim, only identified as a male, was rushed to a nearby hospital. He succumbed to injuries on early Thursday morning, according to LASD deputy Grace Medrano.

There was no additional information available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.