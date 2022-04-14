LASD seeking help in locating sexual assault suspect in Duarte

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Special Victims Bureau are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred on Monday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The initial incident occurred between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. April 11 on Huntington Drive.

Authorities have described the suspect as a Black male adult, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

They asked anyone with security cameras in the surrounding area to check footage from the date to see if any suspicious activity was captured.

Anyone with additional information was also asked to contact the LASD's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273.