Watch CBS News
Local News

LASD searching for suspect wanted in connection with carjacking, shooting in Santa Clarita

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Carjacking victim shot in Santa Clarita
Carjacking victim shot in Santa Clarita 00:28

Authorities are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting turned carjacking in Santa Clarita Tuesday evening. 

The shooting occurred at around 5:40 p.m. at the Chevron Gas Station near the Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies detailed that they were dispatched to the scene after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. 

He was shot by one of two suspects involved, who reportedly fled on foot following the shooting before one of them returned to steal the victim's vehicle. 

The vehicle was found crashed less than a quarter mile from the scene of the shooting, but no suspect was found.

Deputies were able to catch up to the second suspect, who was still running on foot. 

The victim's condition was not immediately known. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 8, 2022 / 6:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.