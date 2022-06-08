LASD searching for suspect wanted in connection with carjacking, shooting in Santa Clarita

Authorities are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting turned carjacking in Santa Clarita Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred at around 5:40 p.m. at the Chevron Gas Station near the Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies detailed that they were dispatched to the scene after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He was shot by one of two suspects involved, who reportedly fled on foot following the shooting before one of them returned to steal the victim's vehicle.

The vehicle was found crashed less than a quarter mile from the scene of the shooting, but no suspect was found.

Deputies were able to catch up to the second suspect, who was still running on foot.

The victim's condition was not immediately known.