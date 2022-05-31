Watch CBS News
Local News

LASD releases images of 'person of interest' in Palmdale shooting over weekend

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police investigating shooting death of 30-year-old man in Palmdale
Police investigating shooting death of 30-year-old man in Palmdale 01:53

Authorities investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Palmdale released images of a "person of interest" in their investigation Tuesday.

The original incident occurred on Friday May 27 at around 11:45 p.m. in the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue, where a man in his 30s was shot to death while sleeping in his home. 

Following days of investigation, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives have released photos of a suspect who was seen walking through the neighborhood prior to the shooting. 

Since the shooting occurred, authorities have identified the victim as 32-year-old Dante Pickens-Horton. They do not believe that the incident was a robbery and are searching for motive in the shooting. 

In surveillance footage from several homes in the area, the suspect could be seen wearing a light-colored hooded-sweatshirt and a face mask that partially covered his face as he smoked a cigarette. 

Anyone with information on the case was urged to all the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on May 31, 2022 / 12:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.