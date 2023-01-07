LASD releases body cam footage of viral traffic stop in South Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Friday released body camera footage of a traffic stop out of South Los Angeles that has gone viral in recent days, which shows a deputy threatening to shoot a driver in the chest if he tries to leave the area.

Video posted to TikTok show's a pair of deputies conducting a traffic stop on a man, who was sitting his car in the 14900 block of Crenshaw Boulevard and at around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, where they threatened him a number of times while demanding he exits his vehicle.

After the video was posted, the interaction between the driver and the deputies has gone viral, prompting Sheriff Robert Luna to release body cam footage and announce that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

"While the department does not make statements related to ongoing investigations, Sheriff Luna has made it clear that he expects department personnel to treat all members of the public with dignity and respect, and that personnel who do not uphold our training standards will be held accountable," a statement said. "In the interest of transparency with our community, the Sheriff's Department is releasing body-worn camera video from the incident."

The statement alleges that the deputies had their attention drawn to a man sitting in his car in a parking lot while on patrol. They claim that his vehicle was missing a license plate.

"During the contact, the deputies ordered the man to exit his car. One deputy displayed pepper spray, then drew his firearm and used unprofessional language," the statement says.

In the video, the deputy can be heard telling the man, "You put this car in drive you're getting one right to the chest," as well as, "If you pull some bulls— you're gonna take one to the chest," and, "If you don't listen, you're done."

The man was never taken into custody for the incident, but was detained by the deputies and given a ticket for not having a license plate.

He has since filed a complaint against the deputies involved.

"The Sheriff's Department has opened an investigation into the deputies' actions and language," the statement said.