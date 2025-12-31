Watch CBS News
Authorities pursue burglary suspect through Los Angeles County

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles.
Authorities were in pursuit of at least one burglary suspect in southern Los Angeles County on Wednesday morning.

The pursuit started sometime before 6:55 a.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said at least one burglary suspect was believed to be inside of a sedan, which was traveling through South Gate at the time.

Aerial footage showed the driver traveling erratically on side streets, oftentimes crossing onto the wrong side of the road.

No additional details were immediately made available.

