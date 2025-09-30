LASD searching for critically missing teen who may have driven away from his Santa Clarita home

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a critically missing teen who was last seen early Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Jaxton Donnelly, who was reported missing early Tuesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

In a news release, the LASD said 14-year-old Jaxton Donnelly was last seen on the 25000 block of Hidden Willow Circle in the Canyon Country neighborhood of Santa Clarita.

Donnelly was at his home when he crawled out of a window and took and drove off in a 2003 white GMC Sierra around 2:45 a.m., his family told KCAL News' Mike Rogers. The vehicle's destination is unclear. Its license plate reads 770GAG.

Detectives are worried for his well-being, the LASD said. Donnelly's father told KCAL News that he'd recently made concerning social media posts.

Donnelly was listed as a boy of Asian descent standing at 5-foot-7 and 137 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call LASD Santa Clarita station at 661-260-4000.