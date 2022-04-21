Watch CBS News

LASD deputies detain pursuit, robbery suspect in Lynwood

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were in pursuit of a reported robbery suspect Wednesday evening. 

The pursuit began at around 10:30 p.m. in Lynwood, after the suspect is said to have held up a business in the area. 

Deputies were led along the 710 Freeway and I-105 Freeway before the suspect exited the vehicle at 10:36 p.m., when he attempted to flee from the scene on foot. 

He was taken into custody shortly after on Long Beach Boulevard and Josephine Street.

Sky9 overhead showed over 10 LASD cruisers on the scene at the tail end of the pursuit. 

The front end of the vehicle showed heavy damage, with the entire left headlight missing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

