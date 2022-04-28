LASD deputy injured after object thrown through windshield of moving vehicle on 57 Freeway

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was traveling northbound along the 57 Freeway in Diamond Bar Wednesday evening when an object was thrown through the windshield, injuring one of the deputies inside.

CBSLA

It was not clear where the projectile came from or who threw it.

As a result, one of the two officers was reported to be bleeding from the face, though the the extent of the injury was unknown.

Sky9 overhead showed damage to the vehicle's windshield.