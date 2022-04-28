Watch CBS News

LASD deputy injured after object thrown through windshield of moving vehicle on 57 Freeway

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was traveling northbound along the 57 Freeway in Diamond Bar Wednesday evening when an object was thrown through the windshield, injuring one of the deputies inside. 

screen-shot-2022-04-27-at-7-33-11-pm.png
CBSLA

It was not clear where the projectile came from or who threw it.

As a result, one of the two officers was reported to be bleeding from the face, though the the extent of the injury was unknown. 

Sky9 overhead showed damage to the vehicle's windshield. 

First published on April 27, 2022 / 7:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.